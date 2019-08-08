Water Asset Management Has Trimmed Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Stake by $2.50 Million; As Harris Del (HRS) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Integre Asset Management Cut Position

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 1.63M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 25,723 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 29,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 248.84% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 30/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Colleagues Call on Homeland Security Committee to Hold Hearing on 2020 Census; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 11/04/2018 – Harris Corporation New Jersey Employees Assemble Food Packs for Local Children; 29/05/2018 – Melissa Harris-Perry and James Perry Join People’s House Project; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 03/04/2018 – Ways and Means: Chairman Brady Discusses NAFTA with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner; 26/04/2018 – Harris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Companies Bringing Innovation To Help Solve Societal Challenges; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Collins: Senators Collins, Harris Introduce Legislation to Support Animals Rescued by Federal Government

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30,892 shares to 37,334 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Finl Inc by 42,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And has invested 2.52% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Service holds 2.43% or 34,607 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 1,608 shares. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Leavell Mngmt accumulated 3,528 shares. Wilen Invest owns 18,464 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. 1.23M are held by Invesco Ltd. Jump Trading Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 76,372 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc Inc owns 43,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,937 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 90,042 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 88,020 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn has 1.44 million shares.