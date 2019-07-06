Water Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Artesian Resources (ARTNA) as Stock Declined; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 29,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 217,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.41. About 319,772 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 4,025 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 11,525 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cambridge Investment Research Incorporated reported 1,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1492 Lc holds 1.23% or 10,165 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 35,617 shares. Ca has 0.19% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Villere St Denis J Ltd stated it has 650,459 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital has invested 0.15% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Guinness Asset stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 1,744 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 225,830 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 6,820 shares. Prudential Finance owns 8,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dillon Assoc holds 50,052 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Strong Growth Stocks That Goldman Sachs Says Look Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Euronet Worldwide Wants Shareholders to Know – The Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.04M for 25.68 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Medical Sys (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 26,650 shares to 162,600 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 58,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).