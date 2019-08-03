Water Asset Management Has Lowered Its Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Stake by $2.50 Million; Manchester Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $413,630

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 1.85 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 4,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 11,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $173.86 million for 14.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YGYI, MBOT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo â€“ SABESP (SBS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Unum Group (UNM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 23,022 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: PSX,WLL,CPE,REGI,CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Empyrean Benefit Solutions plans renovations to Houston headquarters – Houston Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Capital Management invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Victory Cap Management accumulated 256,681 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 12,144 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,457 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 10,760 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc holds 0.15% or 22,389 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 13,400 shares. Savant Cap Limited Co accumulated 6,752 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.7% or 4.59M shares. 100,571 were reported by Clarivest Asset Management Lc. Bp Public Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 938 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Texas-based Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.