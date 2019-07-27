Water Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Sjw Group (SJW) by $481,900 as Market Value Rose; Chesley Taft & Associates Continues to Hold Position in Eog Resources (EOG)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 20,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 171,800 shares traded or 43.46% up from the average. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group Comments on Cal Water’s Proxy Contest and Reaffirms Commitment to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY TO URGE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST” SJW GROUP MERGER PROPOSAL, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SAYS SJW GROUP MERGER IS IN BEST INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Connecticut Water Shareholders Urged to Vote ‘Against’ SJW Group Deal; 31/05/2018 – CTWS REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MERGER PACT WITH SJW GROUP; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Also Cites ‘Potentially Protracted’ Regulatory Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 42,500 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs holds 30,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 20,447 shares stake. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 34,700 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1.52 million are held by Vanguard Group. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Envestnet Asset Management has 4,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity, a California-based fund reported 15,502 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.05% or 9,875 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 1.81 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 845,500 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.26% stake. The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SJW Group: Why The ‘One-Sided’ Amendment To The CTWS Merger Agreement? – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing This Water Utility After A Great Run – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “San Jose Water: A Buy In A Low Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SJW Group lower on pricing equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Connecticut Water Service Enters into Agreement with Connecticut Fund for the Environment to Protect Lands and Water Resources – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF) by 456,269 shares to 44,172 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corporation (NYSE:GE) by 47,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,505 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.