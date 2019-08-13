Water Asset Management Has Lifted Its Masco (MAS) Holding by $438,555; As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Shares Rose, P2 Capital Partners Trimmed Position by $780,000

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 574,810 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 176,539 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. Another trade for 93,742 shares valued at $2.75M was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN. 8,000 shares valued at $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $102.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).