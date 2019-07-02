Water Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Masco (MAS) as Shares Rose; Agf Investments America Has Boosted Its Philip Morris International (PM) Position by $308,352 as Stock Rose

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,614 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 2.74M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 1.65 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 2.55M shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation owns 8,242 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 50,952 shares. Country Club Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,858 shares. 4.02 million are owned by Harris Associates L P. Primecap Management Company Ca invested in 0.01% or 219,825 shares. Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 213,024 shares. Barr E S And holds 3,900 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc has 22,828 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Lc owns 1,702 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 38,251 are held by Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Cambridge Trust has 5,740 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated accumulated 5,068 shares. Illinois-based Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,914 shares to 52,943 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,469 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.K. retail cigarette sales drop in May – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker to host conference call on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Trouble Starts Now – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford’s New $5.8 Billion Incremental SUV Revenue Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset holds 11,250 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,449 shares. Seizert Prtn Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 90,607 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Prudential Fincl reported 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Shelton invested in 3,657 shares or 0.37% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 784,385 shares stake. Cambiar Investors accumulated 94,239 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 47,126 shares. Penn Capital Management holds 11,984 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.12% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 928,056 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). M&T Commercial Bank reported 24,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.07% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).