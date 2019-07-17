Water Asset Management Has Decreased Its Xylem (XYL) Stake by $2.28 Million; Crescent Park Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $13.26 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 575,043 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 2.88M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based United Fire Inc has invested 0.07% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Exane Derivatives accumulated 10 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 123,651 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 7,850 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Dubuque Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 8,938 are owned by Peoples Service Corporation. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.2% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 47,435 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bowen Hanes & has 44,440 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Independent Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 8,492 shares.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.95 million for 25.82 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Company has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 2.00 million were accumulated by Hg Vora Cap Mgmt Llc. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Llc In accumulated 160,997 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor has 68,150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sirios Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.91% or 291,040 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 65,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling accumulated 294 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 8,600 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,590 shares. Three Peaks Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 87,873 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.49% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 58,198 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 470,242 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).