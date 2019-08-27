Water Asset Management Has Cut By $2.50 Million Its Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Stake; Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Water Asset Management Llc decreased Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) stake by 51.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS)’s stock rose 17.98%. The Water Asset Management Llc holds 233,364 shares with $2.47 million value, down from 483,800 last quarter. Companhia De Saneamento Basi now has $8.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 1.08M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 26 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 32 decreased and sold holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 6.36 million shares, down from 7.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $862.91 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 33.77 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust for 78,351 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.03 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 161,040 shares. The Texas-based Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.42% in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 108,900 shares.

