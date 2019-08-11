Water Asset Management Cut Its Sjw Group (SJW) Holding by $481,900; Scout Investments Holding in Oreilly Automotive (ORLY) Boosted by $11.31 Million

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 29,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 103,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25 million, up from 74,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Oreilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $378.31. About 514,458 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 85,114 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Combination Expected to Be Accretive to Each Company’s Standalone EPS in First Fiscal Year Post-Closing; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES A NEW GO-SHOP PROVISION; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 11/05/2018 – SJW GROUP – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMED ITS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW; 02/05/2018 – SJW REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CT. WATER; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS IN FIRST FISCAL YEAR POST-CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 36,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 2,676 shares. Water Asset Management reported 52,512 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0% or 25,282 shares. 5,694 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 31,506 were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Limited. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 298,106 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Carroll Assoc holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 25,949 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech (Trc) invested 0.01% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt has invested 0.05% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). California Public Employees Retirement owns 15,608 shares. 16,360 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.16M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $489,630 activity. 40,000 shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E, worth $14.88M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought $55,250 worth of stock. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million worth of stock or 3,615 shares.