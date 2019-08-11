Water Asset Management Boosted Its Smith A O (AOS) Stake by $2.73 Million as Share Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Copeland Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.49 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 18,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,801 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 38,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 1.09M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance" published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019.

