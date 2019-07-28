Water Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Artesian Resources (ARTNA) by $489,325 as Stock Declined; Cullinan Associates Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $7.61 Million

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 27,921 shares traded or 106.36% up from the average. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA)

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 95,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,289 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, down from 341,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15,218 shares to 142,657 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

