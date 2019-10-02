Waste Mgmt (WM) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Raised Position by $429,755; Mill Road Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) as Market Value Declined

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 3,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 65,792 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 62,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 2.10M shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 5,922 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 10,000 shares. 374 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Geode Ltd invested in 113,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Weber Alan W has 2.36M shares. Mill Road Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.90M shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 5,500 shares. 530,727 were accumulated by Perritt Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 282 shares. 10,000 are owned by Cutter And Brokerage. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advsr has 711,223 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 71,351 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc owns 20,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited invested in 49,688 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $69,019 activity.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,783 shares to 45,283 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,434 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Waste Management, Inc.’s (NYSE:WM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.