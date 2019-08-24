Waste Mgmt (WM) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Upped Stake by $3.56 Million; Community Financial Services Group Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $4.43 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 34,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 438,243 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.54M, up from 403,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares to 14,641 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,866 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 40,205 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Aviva Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dana Inv Advisors Inc reported 1.62% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2,101 shares. 2,458 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson Com Lc. Pcj Invest Counsel has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 96,542 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs has 7,562 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 3,570 are held by Bridges Mngmt Incorporated. Telemus Capital Limited holds 0.02% or 2,664 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc reported 5,111 shares stake. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,661 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 474,733 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 78,159 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 814 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.58% stake. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 182,424 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,087 shares. Utd Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 0.94% stake. Coastline Trust invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Pentwater Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.36% stake. Psagot Invest House invested in 15,612 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bryn Mawr Trust Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,459 shares. Pure Fincl Advsr holds 4,387 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has 5,063 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 487,163 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,091 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.