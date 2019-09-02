Waste Mgmt (WM) Share Value Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $4.06 Million; Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lifted Wex (WEX) Position

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,221 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 10,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 177,993 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 39,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 130,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56M, down from 169,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.49M for 25.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Co holds 0.17% or 375,150 shares. Old National Natl Bank In stated it has 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ls Advsr Ltd Com, Michigan-based fund reported 20,784 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 96,542 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 667,533 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). L & S Advsrs accumulated 72,022 shares. 48,400 are owned by Opus Inv Mgmt. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.69M shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 2,101 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has invested 1.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Swiss State Bank has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.66 million shares. Franklin Street Nc stated it has 1.41% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PIRGF) by 750,000 shares to 16.56M shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 36,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Par Mgmt Incorporated has 2.58% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,813 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc has 147,487 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Inc invested in 4,137 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 1,427 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Bath Savings holds 16,221 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 19,052 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability holds 15,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 10,710 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares to 28,987 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,886 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

