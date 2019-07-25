Waste Mgmt (WM) Holder Burns J W & Co Lifted Position by $448,977 as Share Value Rose; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lifted Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position by $419,496; Share Price Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $116.58. About 1.64 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 105,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 3.18M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company invested in 4,658 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd holds 0.06% or 4,527 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 754,959 shares. Hemenway Lc holds 61,710 shares. 161,266 were reported by Aviva Public Lc. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0.58% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Iberiabank has 0.52% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Axa invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt reported 70,342 shares stake. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,279 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Westchester Cap Mngmt accumulated 4.32% or 97,186 shares. Opus Mgmt holds 48,400 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

