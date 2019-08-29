Waste Mgmt (WM) Holder Burns J W & Co Lifted Position; Focused Investors Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Lifted by $404,000

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $119.07. About 517,415 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $109.78. About 5.79 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 26,900 shares to 851,700 shares, valued at $104.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Inc accumulated 44,756 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt holds 6.52% or 153,142 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Cap Management accumulated 17,391 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 501,847 shares or 3.97% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,807 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.95M were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 44,856 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 1.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,501 shares. Mader Shannon Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 14,787 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Lc accumulated 1.54% or 48,784 shares. Selway Asset Management has 3.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,329 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 73,044 shares. Old National State Bank In reported 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community Inv Communication reported 339,191 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.