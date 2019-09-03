Waste Mgmt (WM) Holder Burns J W & Co Lifted Stake; First Solar (FSLR) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $18.24 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 831,612 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd reported 2.30 million shares. 10,529 were accumulated by Columbia Asset. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% stake. Regions Financial has 0.91% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 757,973 shares. Hexavest Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 661,240 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,775 shares. Stonebridge Limited reported 10,080 shares. 12,910 were accumulated by Cap Fund Mngmt. Pnc Ser owns 0.22% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.08M shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Harbour Inv Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 24,130 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 26,355 shares in its portfolio. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors accumulated 32,617 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Trust stated it has 92,580 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.69M for 14.64 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.05% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 20,200 shares. 481,345 were reported by Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.41% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 13,305 shares stake. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 130,043 shares. 630,823 are owned by Northern Trust. Enterprise, a Missouri-based fund reported 88 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 10,377 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 380 shares or 0% of the stock. Luminus Mgmt Lc reported 267,390 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 89,163 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 6,102 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Limited has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Options Trader Calls Floor on First Solar Stock – Schaeffers Research” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Forecast 13% Gains Ahead For IWR – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is First Solar a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JinkoSolar (JKS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Call Buying Stays Hot On First Solar Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 12, 2019.