Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose While Sta Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $846,660; Citigroup (C) Holder At Bancorp Decreased Its Position by $429,784

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 6,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 40,931 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 47,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 19,034 shares to 51,791 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.66% stake. Andra Ap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 78,900 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 23,196 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management owns 256,361 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 1.47 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pzena Inv Limited, New York-based fund reported 7.85M shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation holds 261,199 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Becker Management reported 1.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Factory Mutual reported 1.32 million shares. Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 16,161 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg reported 2.11M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares to 96,813 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 100,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Communications owns 16,241 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.15% or 35.79 million shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 176,544 shares. Madison stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Company invested in 20,784 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Private Trust Na has invested 0.28% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Asset Strategies Inc owns 55,931 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.37% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 2,660 shares. Scott And Selber invested in 40,316 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 53,377 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 13,329 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gradient Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).