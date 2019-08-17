Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose While National Pension Service Has Lifted Position by $1.85 Million; 10-15 Associates Position in Intel (INTC) Has Lifted by $547,861

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 10,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 290,342 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 280,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched

National Pension Service increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 17,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 484,347 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.33M, up from 466,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares to 235,368 shares, valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,255 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Cap Management Lc holds 337,209 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 62,471 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.3% stake. Milestone Gp stated it has 6,436 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset accumulated 131,518 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 68,812 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Ami Asset. Sageworth Tru Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,136 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.78M shares or 0.78% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 0.38% or 206,840 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited invested in 23,990 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Guardian Lp reported 9,938 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 25,385 shares in its portfolio. Becker Cap, Oregon-based fund reported 485,328 shares. Indiana Trust Management stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 663,395 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 50 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 3,583 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 13,012 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 10,025 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has 1.98 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Management Inc owns 25,932 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 6,257 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 246,349 shares. Telemus Capital Lc owns 2,664 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gp Limited Co reported 1.98M shares stake. Notis has 3,900 shares. 95,783 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 46 shares.

