Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose While Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $901,559; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Price Rose, Holder Benin Management Cut Holding

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Co reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Axa invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Comm Comml Bank accumulated 398,151 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 31,999 shares. Signature Est & Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Shayne & Com Llc has invested 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 1.16M were accumulated by Montag And Caldwell Ltd Co. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 46,586 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs owns 29,783 shares. 4,251 are owned by Glovista Invests Ltd. Moreover, Buckingham Cap Management has 0.57% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 36,321 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,920 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Llc reported 26,836 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech holds 0.19% or 418,047 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 26.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $249,875 activity. $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,065 shares to 10,939 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.87 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.