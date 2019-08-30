Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose While Tdam Usa Has Lowered Stake; Era Group (ERA) Position Boosted by Van Den Berg Management I Inc

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 14,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 18,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.72. About 375,310 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 23,802 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 2.92 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 30,999 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 160,298 shares. 214,312 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 247,633 are owned by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 22,675 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Federated Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. D E Shaw Inc reported 0% stake. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 1.80 million shares. Int Inc holds 15,281 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 1.26 million shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,486 shares to 319,876 shares, valued at $64.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,555 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29 million for 26.25 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,367 shares to 23,755 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

