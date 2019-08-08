Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose While Sabal Trust Co Upped Position; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Value Declined While Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.08 Million

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 4,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 293,343 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48M, up from 288,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 1.45M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 82.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 71,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658,000, down from 86,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 5.58 million shares traded or 44.44% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brighton Jones Limited Co holds 3,889 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 176 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 36,981 are held by Suntrust Banks. 878,608 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,574 shares. Oxbow Llc holds 0.11% or 8,448 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has 8,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability reported 6,129 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & owns 5,002 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,648 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.28% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Commerce Commercial Bank has 0.81% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 654,809 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 70,317 shares to 94,002 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 63,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital invested in 0.4% or 820,075 shares. Hexavest accumulated 538,625 shares. D E Shaw owns 205,617 shares. 1.39 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.03% or 28,657 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.03% or 4.45M shares in its portfolio. 460,076 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 104,948 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 0.01% or 40,793 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 0.03% or 13,333 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Daiwa Secs Grp owns 22,288 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.07% or 74,148 shares. The Wisconsin-based Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.43% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,178 shares to 34,037 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) by 24,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million.