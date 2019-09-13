Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose While Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased by $628,705 Its Stake; Ehealth (EHTH) Shares Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Holding by $24.74 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 39,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 44,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 1.70 million shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29M, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 134,447 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth's (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. On Tuesday, September 3 the insider Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.60M for 24.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire" on August 20, 2019