Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose While Wade G W & Has Raised Stake; First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) Stock Rose While Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $387,400 Its Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 29,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 40,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 6.34M shares traded or 81.09% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 5,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 160,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 155,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.59 million shares traded or 57.32% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 548,100 shares to 686,000 shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank7 Corp by 288,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 119,912 shares. First Manhattan reported 140,129 shares. 128,965 are owned by Hallmark Mngmt Inc. Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 594 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 528 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has 11,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.03% or 39,173 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 34,018 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 178,082 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 12,017 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability Co. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Franklin Res Incorporated has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lbmc Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Covington Cap Mngmt has 38,879 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Company has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alpha Cubed Lc has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 14,060 shares. 583,024 are held by D E Shaw &. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 32,430 shares. Prudential accumulated 363,234 shares. 776 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability. 22,813 were reported by Cognios Cap Ltd Company. Fiduciary Tru Communications reported 2,456 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 19,606 shares to 107,313 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 43,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,483 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

