Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Has Lifted by $752,518 Its Holding; Bollard Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Share Value Declined

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc analyzed 12,627 shares as the company's stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 6.72M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 754,690 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Finance Ser Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amica Mutual Ins reported 13,206 shares stake. The Illinois-based Optimum Advsr has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 573,157 are owned by Martingale Asset Lp. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 86,724 shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares reported 5,002 shares stake. Missouri-based Moneta Gp Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Charter Tru accumulated 0.1% or 7,711 shares. Advisory Ser accumulated 5,838 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il owns 25,791 shares. California-based Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Smithfield Tru Com holds 4,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust owns 29,885 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth LP owns 26,743 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,279 shares to 19,456 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,075 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 56,351 shares to 158,135 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:HEP) by 22,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).