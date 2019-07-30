Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose While Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Stake; Scholtz & Company Increased Dollar General (DG) Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 1.46 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 1.26M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,580 shares to 32,305 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 439,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.42 million for 25.87 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins has invested 0.76% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ftb holds 4,530 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.25% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Monroe Fincl Bank Mi holds 10,166 shares. Blair William Il invested in 25,791 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 754,959 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated holds 1,791 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 3,270 shares. Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Regal Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 19,707 shares. Altavista Wealth reported 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 22,552 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1.66 million shares. Bessemer Inc holds 1.44 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 47,928 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Strs Ohio has 44,145 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Semper Augustus Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 4.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 122,410 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,480 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hartford Fin Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 0% or 20 shares. Earnest Prtnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Epoch Ptnrs, a New York-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,352 shares. Axa stated it has 204,302 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co reported 1,933 shares stake.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares to 20,895 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,670 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW).

