Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose While Pittenger & Anderson Raised Position; Biogen Ide(Biib (BIIB) Market Value Rose While Psagot Investment House LTD Cut Its Position by $302,080

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Ide(Biib (BIIB) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,355 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 7,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Ide(Biib for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $224.09. About 396,040 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 84,292 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.84. About 481,295 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,679 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 733 shares to 2,780 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 252,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,752 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mo(Gm) (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

