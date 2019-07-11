Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose While M&T Bank Lowered Holding; Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Holding

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 18,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,511 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.86M, down from 277,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 962,131 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 258.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 16,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,477 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 6,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 252,468 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $461.80M for 27.09 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 4,746 shares to 60,973 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc reported 3,916 shares. Natixis reported 173,427 shares. Goelzer Inv Inc reported 2,920 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 1,648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank Tru reported 25,433 shares. 524 were reported by Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru Com. Moreover, A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,800 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Management Corporation accumulated 24,762 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Srb Corporation owns 7,320 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 43,669 shares. Buckingham Cap Management has 0.51% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 25,094 shares. Bell Fincl Bank stated it has 15,990 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp reported 92,159 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated holds 1.27M shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 41,961 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 365 shares worth $33,957 on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider POPE JOHN C sold $31,698.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pegasystems Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Pegasystems At $60, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 239% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pega Honors Partners at PegaWorld 2019 for Excellence in Accelerating Growth and Driving Clients’ Digital Transformation – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie reported 0% stake. Papp L Roy And Associates holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 35,375 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Cambridge Tru. Secor Advsr LP invested in 25,786 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Signaturefd reported 67 shares stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 19,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset has invested 0.42% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 4,026 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 151,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 53,642 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 14,912 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has 4,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19,965 shares to 7,950 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 17,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,243 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $313,752 activity. Trefler Leon had sold 1,541 shares worth $81,673 on Wednesday, January 16. 1,500 shares valued at $84,945 were sold by PYLE MICHAEL R on Friday, February 1.