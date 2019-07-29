Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Has Upped Position by $752,518; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Shareholder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $677,406

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.85 million shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 268,791 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares to 125,506 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie owns 18,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Albion Financial Gp Ut has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 517,214 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 242,337 are owned by Mackay Shields. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% stake. 17,460 were reported by Roof Eidam Maycock Adv. Boston Lc owns 0.42% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 78,853 shares. Millennium Management Llc owns 216,939 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 6,667 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 4,080 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has 7,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 8,741 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.85M for 23.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,751 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 21,811 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 62,716 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 37,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Citigroup Inc reported 6,683 shares stake. Kestrel Invest Mngmt stated it has 436,250 shares. 138,068 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Francisco Lp owns 2.2% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 73,534 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,746 shares. North Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

