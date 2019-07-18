Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake Maintained by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position by $479,076 as Share Value Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 23,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,928 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 24,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 1.10M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 245,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 4.93 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement With Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration With the Progeria Research Foundation; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability owns 12.84 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Westwood Group Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 12,445 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.66% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 1.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hills Comml Bank And Trust holds 0.13% or 5,876 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Commerce holds 188,341 shares. Comml Bank stated it has 93,277 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Conning has 615,906 shares. First Business accumulated 0.11% or 7,624 shares. John G Ullman Associates Incorporated stated it has 140,075 shares. Hudock Group Inc Ltd has 39,733 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Century Companies holds 5.97 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.99 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 22,854 shares to 36,117 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,170 shares to 381,275 shares, valued at $53.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 5,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,554 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).