Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake Held by Willingdon Wealth Management; Profund Advisors Position in Metlife (MET) Boosted by $413,903 as Shares Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 94.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 32,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, up from 34,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 163,292 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 53.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 8,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 24,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 15,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 584,307 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4,559 shares to 54,482 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 16,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,672 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 4,453 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 6,517 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.19% or 1.50M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 18.88 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 3,584 are held by Oakworth. Brown Advisory owns 26,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 541,714 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru owns 9,925 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 0.45% or 270,353 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 74,557 shares. Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Mgmt has 0.63% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 13,750 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 4,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.16% or 1.38M shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd accumulated 73,586 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,983 shares to 31,983 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 41,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,811 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Associates has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,450 shares. Moreover, Elm Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.69% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,770 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 579,563 shares. 2,707 are owned by Philadelphia Company. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 51,381 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 8,532 are held by Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated owns 0.67% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 25,922 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 94,350 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Senator Gru Limited Partnership accumulated 685,000 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gradient Limited Liability Corp reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 51,628 shares. Lpl Llc accumulated 312,332 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 36,080 shares.