Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake Has Raised by Weatherly Asset Management; As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Stock Value Declined, Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Its Position by $459,360

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc analyzed 10,440 shares as the company's stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 999,661 shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,565 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 87,274 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 82,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 1.52 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,837 shares to 142,156 shares, valued at $28.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,483 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

