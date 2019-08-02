Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose While Redwood Investments Lowered by $303,644 Its Position; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Lifted Position by $2.99 Million as Share Price Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34M, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 31/05/2018 – Facebook Clearly Threatens One Type of Democracy: Fully Charged; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Seeks Search Warrant for Cambridge Analytica After Facebook Data Scandal; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WOULD NOT ‘PROACTIVELY’ COOPERATE WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION EXTREME VETTING OF IMMIGRANTS; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 122,183 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 125,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 1.68 million shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Management Corp reported 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Management has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,075 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16.08 million shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co holds 0.43% or 270,570 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Group Inc owns 19,012 shares. New England Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 22,597 were accumulated by Rothschild Il. Everence Inc owns 54,765 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.97% or 141,371 shares. Bender Robert Associates accumulated 53,833 shares. Founders Management Ltd stated it has 1,810 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Provident Tru has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polar Llp accumulated 1.11 million shares. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 36,261 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 59,298 shares to 382,916 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 168,611 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 4,539 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Girard Partners Ltd holds 3,477 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clean Yield invested in 0.02% or 425 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 3,661 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 22,048 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Lc stated it has 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Haverford Tru Com has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.53% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). King Wealth has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sns Fincl Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,381 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 12,180 are owned by Fil Ltd.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.49 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.