Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose While Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Valuation Declined While Affinity Investment Advisors Upped Its Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.78. About 2.26M shares traded or 38.83% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,997 shares to 23,359 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations In (NYSE:WYN) by 21,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,949 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.64 million for 24.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.