Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose While Lyons Wealth Management Lowered Stake; As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Trimmed by $838,032 Its Stake

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 16,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 103,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 119,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 7,345 shares to 35,967 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 0.3% stake. Srb holds 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 7,320 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Everence Mngmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 25,932 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 53,626 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Segment Wealth Lc reported 2,101 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 62,332 shares in its portfolio. 208 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Bailard Inc invested 0.38% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tompkins Fin accumulated 0.76% or 40,826 shares. 21,584 were accumulated by Stevens L P. Pnc Fincl Services Gp holds 2.08 million shares. Hillsdale Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Telemus Capital Llc reported 2,664 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0.13% or 3,366 shares.