Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Holding by $385,632 as Share Value Rose; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Was Has Lifted

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 211.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 195,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 287,394 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03 million, up from 92,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stay Away From Occidental Petroleum Following The Market’s Reaction To The Recent Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn building position in Occidental Petroleum – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Bancorporation has 1,200 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Florida-based Naples Glob Advsr Llc has invested 0.29% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Prudential Fincl holds 0.08% or 750,177 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 133,100 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Wilen Inv Management Corp holds 0.85% or 16,897 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 1.38% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 18,100 shares. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Management Ltd has invested 1.33% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Retirement Planning reported 5,359 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.2% or 798,969 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,100 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pinnacle Financial accumulated 0.03% or 4,737 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.86% or 5.23M shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 738,090 shares to 537,564 shares, valued at $34.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,307 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29M for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 1,703 shares. Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,478 shares. Intact Invest reported 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 1,402 are owned by Tru Department Mb National Bank N A. House Limited Liability Corp accumulated 126,006 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Rampart Invest Communication Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 42,511 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 6,675 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Monroe Bancorp Tru Mi reported 10,166 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Co holds 26,778 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.75M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 9,025 shares.