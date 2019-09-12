Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position by $3.78 Million as Valuation Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Valueworks Boosted Its Position by $559,249

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 94.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 32,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 34,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.22. About 2.78M shares traded or 65.95% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 8,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 69,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 61,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 8.72M shares traded or 41.25% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 5,408 shares to 11 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,983 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has 10.84% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 18.63M shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 3,162 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Advsr Preferred Limited Liability owns 10,456 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 5,820 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 108,571 shares. Hanseatic Management Services Inc accumulated 7,652 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 4,648 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 13,585 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.39% or 11,860 shares in its portfolio. 7,352 were reported by Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 51,861 shares. Choate Advsr reported 3,000 shares. Tcw accumulated 0.01% or 11,480 shares. Fosun owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,940 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “9 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gilead Sciences, Conmed and Crown Castle International – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Neumann Ltd Liability Com reported 45,360 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc invested in 0.18% or 6,775 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.06M shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 3.28 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sterling owns 0.69% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.06 million shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department, California-based fund reported 10,072 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.04% or 5,266 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.13% or 2.35M shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.25 million shares. Logan Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Omers Administration Corp holds 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 116,400 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kelly Lawrence W & Ca has 22,280 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.