Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Barnett & Company Cut U S G (USG) Stake as Stock Were Volatile

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 75,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 78,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.72. About 100,381 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made Offer for USG at $42 a Share; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,319 shares to 18,001 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29 million for 26.25 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

