Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $392,035; Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by $2.67 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 376,340 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 47,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 29,086 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. 2,500 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares with value of $173,240 were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97 million for 13.84 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

