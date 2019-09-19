Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; As Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined, Qci Asset Management Upped by $17.96 Million Its Holding

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 624,749 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1461.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 49,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,729 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19 million, up from 3,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $384.14. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Is by 9,917 shares to 7,191 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 252,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana Tru & Mgmt Com has invested 1.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amarillo National Bank invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Da Davidson And accumulated 93,853 shares. Grimes & Inc holds 29,081 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 296,231 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Lc reported 2,149 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.42% or 9,401 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank holds 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,685 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% or 3,840 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 570 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1,084 shares. Blue Fin Capital has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,204 shares to 242,874 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

