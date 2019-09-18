Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $392,035 as Stock Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 2.12 million shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 5,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 22,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE IS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is dealing with the fallout of revelations that a political research firm was able to access the personal data of millions of Facebook users for political marketing; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 05/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook asked several US hospitals to share anonymized data about patients for a proposed research project,; 20/04/2018 – About 15 percent of users said in a poll that they will decrease their use of Facebook after a data scandal related to Cambridge Analytica, Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, wrote in a Friday research note; 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Eliminating the Platform Fee on Fundraisers for Personal Causes; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 78,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 3,075 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 5,635 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,224 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp stated it has 5,322 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barnett Company has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 540 shares. Ah Equity Prtn Iii Limited Liability Company holds 194,640 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited owns 76,992 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Sarasin And Prtn Llp holds 0.23% or 67,317 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 4,202 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability holds 36,706 shares. 4.09 million were accumulated by Winslow Capital Limited. Caprock Group owns 14,856 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 75,565 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 0.67% or 8,217 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,339 shares. Ballentine Limited Company holds 0.02% or 4,412 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 32.16 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co stated it has 10,490 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com invested in 2,788 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Orleans Capital La has 1.53% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 17,590 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 144,499 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc stated it has 2,413 shares. Ipswich Mngmt reported 4,050 shares stake. Coastline Tru holds 0.49% or 29,345 shares. First Fincl In accumulated 0.07% or 700 shares. The Illinois-based Monetta Fincl has invested 1.34% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability holds 4,658 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.25% or 302,230 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 0.16% or 329,330 shares in its portfolio.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,491 shares to 25,839 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,491 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.75 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.