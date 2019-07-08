Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Raised Holding; Ws Management Lllp Position in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $11.07 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 58,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 158,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.12M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 19.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 149.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 1.33 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 64,834 shares to 526,762 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 36,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,791 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 42,375 shares. 198,164 are held by Ami Asset Mgmt Corp. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 2.83% or 273,334 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,495 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,505 shares. Somerset Gru Limited Company reported 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd has invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Johns Invest Communications Lc has 20,199 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 271,189 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 7.53M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has 1.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 278,028 shares. Sterling Investment Management reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Theoretical Trade War Bottom Is $151.28 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Discuss Broadcom’s New Supply Agreement With Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 44,833 shares to 36,810 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 48,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by POPE JOHN C on Tuesday, January 15. $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15.