Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Stanley Black And Decker Ord (SWK) Valuation Declined, Everence Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Ord (SWK) by 156.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 5,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 9,076 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black And Decker Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.82. About 866,298 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,242 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Ord (NYSE:GWW) by 1,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 29,445 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt owns 1,557 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.57% or 44,443 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Adage Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Schroder Investment Management Gp has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 21,785 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 4.96M shares. Cibc World reported 35,277 shares. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has 0.03% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 1,820 were reported by Fosun Limited. Advisory Svcs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.05% or 43,648 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares to 96,813 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 41,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 9,400 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 617 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 121,107 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 5,737 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma reported 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). King Wealth stated it has 3,391 shares. Financial Counselors has 0.41% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Putnam Invs holds 326,584 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 2.02M shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Nc has 1.41% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 97,229 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 522 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 517,214 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 8,210 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 192,900 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 62,332 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.