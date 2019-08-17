Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Shares Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.40 Million

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) by 911.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 244,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 271,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 5.03 million shares traded or 84.22% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 28,745 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,257 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fin has 1.32% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 37,111 shares. Sigma Planning reported 47,537 shares. Argyle Management Inc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 41,075 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 34,294 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Prudential Inc holds 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 363,234 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated reported 96 shares. Private Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). United Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 55,931 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 9,400 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 182,004 shares to 460,389 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 14,290 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $79.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,743 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.37% or 111,000 shares in its portfolio. American International Gp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). M&T Bank owns 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 30,317 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 3.14M shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp invested in 131,671 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0.02% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 384,005 shares. Eii Mngmt owns 30,788 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Hudock Gru Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 550 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 447,007 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 42,263 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% stake. Prudential Finance, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.