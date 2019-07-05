Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered Its Position by $607,700 as Stock Price Rose; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stock Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Holding by $918,600

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 12,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.58 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 446,196 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $140; 02/04/2018 – FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC FPH.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – TFI INTERNATIONAL INC TFII.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$40 FROM C$38; 15/05/2018 – HERMES HRMS.PA : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 440; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA – AS AT APRIL 30, 2018, BASEL lll CET1 RATIO WAS 10.9%, DOWN 10 BPS FROM LAST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13.50 FROM C$12.50; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Top RBC mining banker quits to join Standard Chartered; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 646,317 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.41 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy If You’re Investing for Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retirees: Create Your Own Pension With These 3 CPP-Approved Investments – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 TSX Banking Stocks to Go All-In on and Never Look Back! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Shocking Stats About Bitcoin’s Market Cap – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt invested in 3.48% or 51,714 shares. Private Asset accumulated 2,266 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa has 3.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 360,888 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc holds 1,831 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 381,415 shares. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,562 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Llp has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Northstar Limited has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). United Asset Strategies invested in 55,931 shares. Van Eck Associate accumulated 28,144 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,485 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability reported 43,669 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vangrd Emrg(Vwo (VWO) by 15,111 shares to 282,025 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 206,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Recycling Veteran Brent Hildebrand Joins AMP Robotics – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.