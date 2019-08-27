Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Trimmed Position by $850,141

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 1.37M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.66. About 548,407 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.83 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 32,054 shares to 785,310 shares, valued at $56.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHO) by 15.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.67 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.