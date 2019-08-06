Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Cut Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Raised Its Position

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 33,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.44M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.59M shares traded or 57.32% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.59 million shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.63 million for 24.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advisors, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Northwest Investment Counselors stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Two Sigma Limited Company holds 2,199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il stated it has 4,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.49% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 326,584 are held by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs reported 2,299 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 197,776 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0.14% or 24,276 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 95,783 are owned by Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,448 shares in its portfolio.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 199,411 shares to 557,338 shares, valued at $115.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 95,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).