Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Position by $578,018

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,124 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 24,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 4,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,743 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, down from 172,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24,423 shares to 168,083 shares, valued at $31.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 664 shares. King Wealth reported 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Callahan Ltd Com reported 1,967 shares. Andra Ap reported 71,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc invested in 3.05% or 70,342 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Co invested in 0.01% or 524 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 9,300 shares. Agf Investments has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Barclays Pcl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 583,024 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 246,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 375,150 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 10,520 shares to 93,916 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,872 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).