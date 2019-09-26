Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Raised Position; Ambarella (AMBA) Holder S Squared Technology Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 38.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 3,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 13,793 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 9,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 1.44 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 33.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The hedge fund held 44,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 66,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 553,210 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 62,500 shares to 252,500 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Egain Cor (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 111,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

