Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Lifted Its Stake by $752,518 as Share Price Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Position Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $116.49. About 1.07 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 439.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 17,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,174 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 3,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 1.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0.18% or 7.97 million shares. Moreover, Daiwa Group Inc has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Compton Capital Incorporated Ri invested in 5,378 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 48,583 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Capital Ww, California-based fund reported 428,300 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Com holds 0.18% or 21,174 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited holds 6,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 34,364 shares stake. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Vigilant Management Lc has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 45 shares. 25,802 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Natl Bank stated it has 12,909 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Lc reported 10,009 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 51,735 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Varma Vivek C sold $3.50 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 50,470 shares. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 13,486 shares to 13,969 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,018 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,776 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. POPE JOHN C sold $31,698 worth of stock or 338 shares. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 365 shares worth $33,957 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 12,300 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 32,572 shares. 15,700 are held by North Star Corporation. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested in 0.21% or 88,490 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 0% or 60 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.31% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Old Bank In reported 28,962 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 161,266 shares. Rockland reported 3,363 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc has 13,329 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). United Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 55,931 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nomura Holding holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 117,873 shares. Laurion Capital Lp reported 92,159 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.